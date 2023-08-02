Bank Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Scrub Theatre Practitioner | Theatres | Orthopaedics | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Chatham

Spire Alexandra Hospital have a fantastic opportunity for an Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner to join our experienced team working on a bank/temporary basis.

Major orthopaedic experience required

The Spire Alexandra hospital is located in Kent approximately eight miles from Maidstone and five miles from Chatham. We offer everything from health screening and checks, to acute and minor surgery through to professional recovery and rehabilitation. Our facilities boast two laminar flow theatres and 32 beds across two ward areas, an endoscopy suite, imaging department, physiotherapy and outpatient consulting rooms. Our outpatient department is open six days a week, including evenings, offering flexible appointments for patients

Duties and responsibilities

Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.

You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable.

At least 2 years scrub experience.

Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people