Cleaner by Voyage Care

Job Title: Cleaner
Pay Rate: £10.76ph
Contract: 37.5 hour permanent contract
Voyage Care provides a range of care and support solutions for people with a variety of specialist needs, and the role of a cleaner is integral to the running of our registered service in Taunton.
We're now on the lookout for an enthusiastic and hard-working individual to join our team and help keep our day centre running to a high standard.
Your duties will include:
You will be highly motivated, organised and proactive with good communication skills. Previous cleaning experience is essential along with an understanding of Health and Safety issues and Fire Safety awareness.
The ideal candidate should be reliable, able to work unsupervised and as part of a team and must have a flexible attitude towards their work load.
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
- Keeping all floor areas cleaned to a high standard, hoovering and mopping where required
- Cleaning of all individual flat's within the building
- Keeping the bathrooms clean and hygienically tidy
- To follow all health and safety, and COSHH guidance as required
Requirements
