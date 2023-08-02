Branch Manager by Voyage Care

Service Manager



Location: Strood



Pay: Competitive



We are recruiting for our Residential Care Service, Millstream House, where we support up to 22 residents primarily living with Huntington's Disease or acquired brain injury.



We are looking for an Experienced, Positive, Dedicated, Self-motivated, Proactive and Resilient Service Manager to lead and manage a Person Centred, Resourceful, Reliable, Positive, Motivated and Proactive support team.



You will be responsible for the development, growth and operational performance of the service, and the staff, with oversight of all aspects of daily operations.



You will be accountable for Service and carer compliance ensuring CQC regulations and Voyage Care policies are maintained. You will complete regular audits, to promote the identification of issues that may affect the quality of the service and negatively affect the business.



You will oversee staff recruitment, line management, and supervision, prioritising customer service and quality.



You will need experience of managing Residential based support services with proven leadership skills and a Level 5 Diploma for Health and Social Care (QCF).



You will also require a full driving licence and your own car.



We provide 24/7 support to some people, so this role will require flexible working across 7 days including some weekends, Bank Holidays and out of hours support.



If you are looking for a new challenge and would like to utilise your skills, grow and advance in your career Voyage Care can offer you an exciting opportunity to discover what a meaningful job feels like.







Key Responsibilities







Manage the day to day running of the business, including all relevant line management and ongoing development responsibilities for the Coordination, Recruitment, Training and Administration Team.

Build and maintain relationships with all relevant local stakeholders. Arrange and attend regular meetings with stakeholders and utilise relationships to promote business growth or ensure prevention or resolution of issues. Maintain regular contact with all relevant contracts monitoring teams and be involved in all audits and visits.

Attend meetings with people we support , their families and other professionals alongside the field support and co-ordination team

Create and distribute any relevant reports or regular KPI information including completion of group reports as required

Complete relevant quarterly quality audits with the support of your team to promote the identification of issues that may lead to service issues which could negatively affect the business.

Effectively implement and manage any procedure or policy changes within the team to ensure quality levels are maintained in line with regulatory, internal and contractual requirements

Management of all complaints, incidents and accidents with support from the team as required. Ensure all regulatory, internal and contractual requirements are met, including completion of all relevant notifications and adherence to correct policy and procedure.

Maintain a good knowledge of local competitors and use this to inform how we develop the business

Manage local tenders and mini-bids as they arise with support from the contracts team, including preparing and reviewing the commercial aspects of proposals for customers in conjunction with finance and oversee the setup of all new packages of care from the point of referral

Support in the development of external tendering/client proposal documentation

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check for Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



*Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement in accordance with the Equality Act

