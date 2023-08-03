Wards Healthcare Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant - Wards



HCA | Wards | Care | 37.5 hours per week | Permanent | Southend On Sea | Competitive Salary



Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for an HCA to join our fantastic Ward team. Responsible for supporting our Registered Nurses on the Wards you will work a mix of shifts Monday to Friday and on average three weekend days per month.



Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.





Duties and responsibilities

Based on our wards you will be responsible for providing a caring support service to our patients. You will be providing basic nursing care in conjunction with our qualified nurses which will include observations, ECG's, Phlebotomy and manual handling.



Who we're looking for

- You will need to have experience in a Care capacity such as a Care Home or Hospital

- Ideally you will have NVQ Level 3 Health and Social Care

- Someone who excels in customer service and has a caring demeanour

- Flexibility to work a range of shift lengths including long days and sporadic night shifts



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications