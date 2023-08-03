Marketing Executive by Voyage Care
a month agoPosted date
a month ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Our vibrant and creative marketing team are looking for someone with real drive and passion to further advance the great results they've achieved so far across both sales and recruitment marketing.
Purpose
The marketing team's purpose is to:
Key Accountabilities
Benefits
In return for your dedication and commitment, you'll work in a sector that is truly rewarding. You'll work closely with our frontline teams to generate amazing multi-media content. In addition, you'll get the usual stuff, such as:
Person Specification
Essential
Desirable
Purpose
The marketing team's purpose is to:
- drive enquiry generation for the company's care and support services.
- attract the right quality and quantity of staff in the right areas.
Key Accountabilities
- Utilise the full marketing mix, integrating digital and traditional channels, including video, email marketing, social media, printed collateral, events, on and offline advertising, editorial, case studies etc.
- Contribute to the development, execution and reporting on creative marketing campaigns to meet objectives.
- Build good working relationships with a range of internal stakeholders, providing the best customer service and appropriately representing the marketing team.
- Use marketing best practice and keep up-to-date with emerging practice.
- Provide general administrative support to the marketing team.
Benefits
In return for your dedication and commitment, you'll work in a sector that is truly rewarding. You'll work closely with our frontline teams to generate amazing multi-media content. In addition, you'll get the usual stuff, such as:
- Competitive salary
- Hybrid working
- Flexible working
- Commitment to learning and development, including SkillShare licence
- 23 days annual leave plus bank holidays
- Your birthday off
- An additional day of annual leave after two years' service
- Blue Light Card - Retail discount benefit scheme
- V-Assure, a free 24 hour, confidential and independent help line
- Life assurance
- Pension
Person Specification
Essential
- Live our company ETHOS values: Empowering, Together, Honest, Outstanding, Supportive.
- 2+ years of marketing experience.
- Personable and a team player who thrives in a busy department.
- Strong content development skills, including the ability to produce content in a range of formats - this includes both traditional (adverts, copywriting etc) and digital (social media, video, email marketing etc) marketing channels.
- Works well under pressure and is able to deliver quality to deadline.
- Ability to work effectively in a hybrid working environment. This includes one day per week in the office in Lichfield, the majority of time at home in a suitable environment and occasional travel to services.
Desirable
- The role is hands-on so practical experience with some of the tools we use would be advantageous - there will be training where you may have gaps: Adobe After Effects, Adobe Audition, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Abode Premiere Pro, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Dynamics Marketing, Microsoft Power BI, Moovly, Wordpress.
- Some experience working with video.
- Passionate about the company's purpose.
JOB SUMMARY
Marketing Executive by Voyage Care
Lichfield
a month ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time