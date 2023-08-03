Deputy Theatre Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Deputy Theatre Manager |Newly commissioned Theatre suite | Watford, Bushey | Access to training and progression opportunities

Are you a Senior Theatre Practitioner looking to move into management or you are already working in a similar capacity and are looking for your next career move? If so, how would you like the opportunity to work in a reputable private hospital which boasts modern state of the art equipment and a newly commissioned theatre suite. This unmissable role offers the opportunity to work alongside some of the regions most experienced Consultants, covering varied and diverse cases.

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neuro spinal, general surgery and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will deputise for the Theatre Manager and support them as required, in the provision of appropriate clinical and managerial leadership throughout the department. Maximising theatre utilisation, Consultant compliance and maintaining clinical standards, the post-holder will provide strong leadership and direction to all staff across the service and act as a point of contact for advice and expertise relating to professional issues

Monitor and assist in the delivery of patient care

Work with others to optimise theatre utilisation in relation to booked operating sessions and availability to meet the demands of elective work, taking action with regards under-utilisation of lists as appropriate

Manage staff rosters in the most efficient way to meet demand, whilst maintaining compliance with the Agency staff KPI on the Clinical Scorecard and balancing the use of overtime

To ensure that effective systems are in place to manage stocks according to financial instructions, efficient utilisation, intelligent ordering and to work closely with the Finance Manager to ensure compliance with the above

Delegate appropriate activities to other staff and ensure objectives are met

Ensure all audits/reviews of the departments and their performance are undertaken and implement action plans in response to findings

Who we're looking for:

HCPC or NMC Registered - with no restrictions or conditions

Minimum 3 years' experience at Senior level in Anaesthetics/Recovery/Scrub and demonstrable experience in leadership

Previously employed either a similar capacity or in a Senior role in a Hospital/Theatre setting

Mentorship Certificate or equivalent

ILS trained - must be willing to complete ALS & EPALS within 6 months

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

