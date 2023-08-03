Senior Cross Sectional Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Cross Sectional Radiographer | MRI | Up to £44,000 depending on experience | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire | Full Time

Due to growth across the hospital Spire Nottingham Hospital require an experienced cross sectional radiographer to join our team as a Senior Radiographer.

So why Spire Nottingham? We are a relatively small but mighty department, striving to provide outstanding personalised care by being flexible, innovative and proudly working together as a team.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete. Our state of the art, purpose built hospital located in Tollerton, has 42 private ensuite rooms, 4 theatres including a hybrid theatre, a minor ops suite in Outpatients, 11 day case beds, endoscopy suite, on-site MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound and mammography, physiotherapy, pharmacy and 300 free car parking spaces.

What do we offer?

No night shifts

Only 1-2 bank holiday shifts per year

High staff retention rates

Celebrate successes

Free on site parking

Private Medical Insurance

1 in 9 on call

Regular CPD talks - actively encourage training courses

Subsidised coffee shop and canteen

Pre recruitment checks paid for by Spire

Active social calendar

Staff discount/incentive portal

Peaceful countryside location

Why not come for a look around and meet the team? Contact to arrange in informal visit

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be working in a growing MRI and CT department across a wide variety of examinations from MSK and neuro through to cardiac and vascular.

Undertaking a wide range of scans

Taking part in the on call rota.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered

Radiography degree

At least 2 years' experience in either MRI or CT

Previous Cardiac MRI experience would be a distinct advantage.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.