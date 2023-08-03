MSK outpatient physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Physiotherapist | MSK |Outpatient |Band 5/6- equivalent salary dependent on experience | Full time flexible hours - 37.5 hours | Bushey, Watford | Access to further training and development

The opportunity has arisen for a Physiotherapist to join our team on a permanent full time basis. The role is would suit an experienced Physiotherapist, looking to join a supportive, clinically excellent and close-knit team, focusing on providing effective, evidence based physiotherapy interventions to MSK patients in an outpatient setting. Full support, development and training will be provided for the right person who is driven, focused and a team player.

The department is open from Monday - Saturday. We can be flexible on hours but do require one evening shift and alternate Saturday mornings (7:30 - 12:30)

Spire Bushey Hospital is one of North London and Hertfordshire's leading private hospitals, with an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality private hospital treatment. The hospital offers a premium service in key areas of complex healthcare including orthopaedics, neurology, cardiac care, and gynaecology. Spire Bushey Hospital forms part of a 4-site portfolio, and is supported by and works alongside Spire Bushey Diagnostic Centre, Elstree Cancer Centre and Spire Pathology Centre - based on Centennial Park in Elstree - just 5 minutes from the main hospital site.

Duties and responsibilities:

The role will involve the delivering of an excellent standard of assessment and treatment in the outpatient setting. You will treat a diverse MSK caseload seeing patients post-surgery and through GP and self-referrals.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC registration with no restriction on Practise

You will hold a BSc in Physiotherapy

Previously employed in a similar capacity or as a Physiotherapist in the NHS or private Sector

Previous MSK experience however we can offer some training

Willingness to learn and keen to develop your skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard @

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications