Anaesthetic Nurse/ODP by Spire Healthcare Ltd

ODP/Nurse | Anaesthetic | Band 5/6 equivalent salary | Watford, Bushey | Full time or part time - Flexible hours - no over nights | Access to training and development



Spire Bushey Hospital is recruiting for a highly motivated and experienced Theatre Practitioner to join our high performing Theatre Team. With a focus on Anaesthetic, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.



Here at Spire Bushey, we operate 6 Theatres and an 8 bedded recovery suite seeing surgical specialities across (but not limited to) Orthopaedic, Plastics, Gynae, Bariatric, ENT, Oral, Dental and Urology. The patient is always at the very heart of what we do and we aim to provide them with a safe and informed journey assisted by our professionals and compassionate staff.



All staff working here within Theatres form a cohesive team where everyone is valued. We aim to provide you with a supportive environment with ongoing career progression where you will continue to develop your knowledge base and skills.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

- Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way

- Run a theatre list without supervision

- Perform anaesthetic duties



Who we're looking for

- HCPC registered ODP or NMC (including the Anaesthetic module) registered Nurse

- You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player who is also used to working under minimum supervision

- You will be providing exemplary planned care for patients within the perioperative stage and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.

- You will have the opportunity to hone your skills as the unit performs various surgical procedures ranging from General Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT, Plastics and Ophthalmic

- ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard on



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications