Anaesthetic Theatre Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Anaesthetic| Theatre | Band 5/6 equivalent | Flexible hours - no nights or Sundays| Fully Funded Training Programs

Spire Harpenden has an exciting and rewarding full time opportunity for an Anaesthetic Practitioner to join their team. We can accommodate full or part time hours and can offer long days or flexibility if needed. We are happy to discuss what you might need and how we can help.

Spire Harpenden Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from London and its northern counties - Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. As the largest employer in Harpenden, the hospital prides itself in offering excellence in clinical quality, customer service and cleanliness. We have 5 state of the art Theatres and modern Surgical and Day Care Wards covering all major surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, plastics and medical patients amongst others.

Duties and responsibilities

Prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

Ensure the patient record is completed in a timely and accurate way

Run a theatre list without supervision

Perform anaesthetic duties

Who we're looking for

HCPC registered ODP or NMC (including the Anaesthetic module) registered Nurse

You will be providing exemplary planned care for patients within the perioperative stage and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.

You will have the opportunity to hone your skills as the unit performs various surgical procedures ranging from General Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT, Plastics and Ophthalmic

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Louise Tankard @

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications