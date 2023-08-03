Care & Support Worker by Voyage Care
Role: Care & Support Worker
Location: Waterbeach Full Time Driver Required
Pay Rate: £11.22ph
Hours: Full Time contract with guaranteed hours
"This services does not provide support for sponsorship at this time".
Voyage Care are recruiting! Start your new job with a sector leading care provider with 30 years' experience today.
At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:
We are currently recruiting for our supported Residential service at Waterbeach where we provide support for service users with learning disabilities physical disabilities,
You'll help the people we support to develop their independence in all aspects of everyday life. This could include personal care, meal preparation, and taking part in hobbies & activities. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.
Your benefits
Our colleagues are amazing and make a difference to people's lives every day. We recognise their hard work and dedication by offering a rewarding pay and benefits package alongside our fulfilling roles. This includes:
Requirements
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.
