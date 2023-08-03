Sterile Services Department Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Sterile Services Department Assistant - Full training available | SSD | Liverpool | Full Time

Spire Liverpool are looking for a new member of staff to assist the multi-disciplinary theatre team to provide exemplary care in the Sterile Services Department by cleaning, sterilising and packing theatre surgical instruments and flexible Endoscopes. Ensuring theatre instruments and Flexible Endoscopes are correct and ready for use.

Spire Liverpool Hospital, offers a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients from Merseyside. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do. Our vision is to be recognised as a world-class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care

Duties and responsibilities

- Checking correct instruments are on trays pre and post decontamination

- Decontamination of checking for functionality

- Pack Surgical Instruments for sterilisation

- Complete accurately tracking systems

- Monitor repairs of instruments

- Records sterilisation and packing information related to designated tasks accurately and passes it on to the relevant person in the theatre team on time.

- Agrees with the perioperative team the Decontamination data and information that is to be collected and collated.

.Who we're looking for

- Desire to work in Sterile Services

- Comfortable with manual lifting

- An understanding of infection control (Desirable)

- Prior healthcare experience (Desirable)

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at:

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.