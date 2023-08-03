Clinical Services Manager (Theatres & Endoscopy) by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting a Clinical Services Manager (Theatres & Endoscopy) to work with a well-equipped leading private hospital based in Swindon. This is a full-time role, offering a salary of £55,000 and generous benefits package.



It`s an exciting time to be joining this hospital as they`ve recently invested in their Endoscopy department and have refurbished several key patient areas (with further investment planned). Its facilities include 3 theatres, 50 beds, 10 consulting rooms, fully equipped physiotherapy department and dedicated oncology centre. They offer predominately surgical services for both adult and paediatric patients. Working hours are Monday - Friday, 09:00 - 17:00 with very occasional Saturday working. Condensed hours across 4 days could be considered for the right candidate.



In this full-time Theatre Management role, you can expect to:



- Provide highly visible leadership to your theatre and endoscopy team, delivering excellent service to your patients and ensuring high levels of patient safety.



- With a highly visible approach, you will forge positive strong relationships with the management team, clinical leads, consultants, and wider workforce and be encouraged to grow and develop the services.

- Empower your team to have the confidence in making the right decisions, independently. Employee engagement and retention must be high on your agenda.

- Ensure the department is compliant with all regulatory requirements required.



To apply for this Theatre & Endoscopy Manager role, you must be a qualified RGN (with current NMC registration) or ODP (with current HCPC registration) with previous experience managing or supervising theatre teams. Experience working within Scrub is desirable but backgrounds within Anaesthetics and Recovery will also be considered.



You`ll receive a salary of £55,000 and a compelling benefits package for your knowledge and expertise. This includes:



- Generous Pension.

- Private Healthcare.

- Life Assurance (3 x Salary).

- 25 Days holiday + hank holidays (rising with service).

- Option to buy and sell annual leave.

- Free parking and much more!



To learn more or to apply for this full-time Clinical Services Manager job in Swindon, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We would be thrilled to hear from you.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.