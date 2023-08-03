Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Our client is in search of a Level 2 or Level 3 Qualified Nursery Practitioner to join their home-like setting in Harrow! This well-established environment has experienced continuous growth and is now seeking an exceptional team member to further advance their success! They are looking for the right candidate for them so will consider part-time or full-time hours!

Primary Duties:



Display a sincere passion for the Early Years sector.

Deliver exceptional care and provide outstanding learning opportunities.

Safeguard and promote the health, safety, and welfare of the children.

Plan and implement effective teaching and learning strategies.

Collaborate with colleagues and parents/carers to cater to each child's individual needs.

Act as a keyworker, ensuring that every child's needs are met daily.

Keep parents updated on their child's progress and development, offering valuable professional feedback.

In return, you will receive a highly competitive salary, along with additional benefits like in-house training and promising career progression opportunities.

If this opportunity looks like something you've been looking for, don't hesitate to apply today! Alternatively, you can send your up-to-date CV to tayler@nurseseekers.co.uk, and the team will get in touch with you soon!