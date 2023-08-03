Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are extremely proud to be recruiting a fantastic RGN or RMN Qualified Nurse for our client’s nursing home in Royston. Our client provides dementia, residential, palliative and nursing care for up to 24 people in a lovely home from home environment. As a RGN or RMN Qualified Nurse for our client you will look after the physical, psychological and social needs of our residents to help us deliver the quality of care they deserve.

About You

For this role my client is looking for a motivated RGN or RMN with extensive clinical knowledge. You will be passionate about nursing, with a genuine drive for providing quality care. For this role you will be required to hold a current NMC Registration and a good knowledge of the most up to date clinical practices. You will be keen to develop your leadership skills and clinical knowledge, capable of building close relationships with residents and their families, and determined to drive continuous improvement.

Skills Required



A compassionate and caring nature

To be a Qualified Registered Nurse with valid NMC PIN

Up-to-date clinical skills

Knowledge of the current care practices laid down by the CQC

Knowledge of dementia and palliative care

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to foster and develop communication with others

Ability to manage your workload and maintain standards

Benefits

In return for your hard work as a RGN or RMN Qualified Nurse you will receive a fantastic pay rate, generous holiday allowance, continued training throughout your employment, pensions scheme, free parking, free DBS, free uniform and above all the chance to work and progress for a forward thinking company.

Our client is keen to hear from all Nurses with an interest and they have both permanent and Bank Hours available.

If this sounds like the perfect role for you then please get in touch on 01926 676369. Alternatively, please apply and one of our consultants will be in touch.