Senior Support Worker (Scheme Leader) by Voyage Care

Job Role: Scheme Leader - Full-Time, 37.5 hours



Shifts: Required to work weekdays & weekends, Day & Night shifts and on-call. On-call is shared between all Senior staff on rotation, once every 5-6 weeks



Location: Urmston, Manchester



Pay: £12.12 per hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)



Role Overview:

As a Scheme Leader, you are required to be based within your allocated Supported Living service with the people you support and as part of a team delivering on and off rota hours. You will be responsible for creating and maintaining person centred support plans and ensuring high quality support is being provided to each of the people that we support. Carrying out other duties designated by the Manager which include delegation of duties to support workers, you will also promote good practice at all times and act as an effective and positive role model.



Benefits:



As well as a rewarding role, and working with a fun and supportive team, we offer an exciting range of benefits:



Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Paid training, induction and funded nationally recognised qualifications

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave& pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long Service Award

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000. (Terms and conditions apply).

Wagestream - giving you the flexibility to draw upon up to 40% of your pay, as it is earned.





You will:



participate in the on-call service on a rota basis, maintain appropriate records and review scheduling systems.

Complete reports as required, monitor and action, accordingly, ensuring reporting to the Branch Manager is maintained.

Engage and support in Business growth activity

All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

