Female Support Worker by Voyage Care

Are you a passionate and experienced Female support worker? Do you have no experience but want to start your career in care? If you are this may be the perfect role for you!



Location: Willesden



Pay Rate: £11.17



Hours: 7:00am-2:00pm, 2:00pm-9:30pm & 9:30pm-7:15am



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

About this Job -



Voyage Care are looking for a support worker with passion to help and care for individuals with learning / physical disabilities. Some care knowledge / experience is desirable but not essential as we have an amazing training programme and induction for the right candidate. You will be working 35 hours per week (7 - 12-hour shifts including a mixture of days, nights and weekends) making a positive difference to the lives of the people in our care at Milverton. This registered service supports up to six individuals who have both learning and physical disabilities within the home and local community.



As a Support Worker you will be assisting them to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours. Within this service personal care is required for both genders.



Voyage Care is a sector leading provider, with over 30 years' experience of specialist care and support. We support over 3,500 people with learning disabilities, autism, brain injuries and other complex needs across the UK.



So what can voyage care do for you?



Take a look below at our great range of benefits which include: -



Paid DBS**& Holidays

Salary scale /progression if you want it

Life insurance & Pension Scheme

Retail rewards & savings

Long service awards

Refer a friend BONUS

"Recommend a Friend Scheme which rewards £500 to £2000 T&C apply"



What qualities and attributes are we looking for?



Genuine desire to make a positive difference in people's lives

Excellent verbal and written communication

Good team player

Ability to provide a trusting and stimulating environment

Passionate about empowering service user's independence





The individuals we support at this service enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

