Therapy Support/Lead by Voyage Care

Job Title: Therapy Lead



Locations: Liverpool & Formby



Salary: £24,219 per annum



Hours: 37.5 hours per week



Voyage Care are currently recruiting for a Therapy Lead which is an exciting, meaningful, and varied role.



You will be working at Walker Lodge (Liverpool) & Sanderling House (Formby) our Adult Residential services, where we support adults predominantly with Brain Injuries and additional needs.



As a Therapy Lead, you will work off rota to provide therapy related tasks to the People we Support - you will be a vital link between the therapist team and the services.



Therapy includes:



Occupational Therapy

Physiotherapy

Behaviour Therapy

Speech and Language

Music and Drama

Clinical Competence

Management Training

The Therapy Lead translates plans and therapy goals, defined by a range of therapists, into the rehabilitation pathway. This creates opportunities for the People We Support to reach their full potential.



The Therapy Leads will be expected to work alone, with the People we Support as well as within a Team. You will be required to work a variety of different shifts including earlies, lates, nights and some weekends.



Candidates must:



Have a willingness to complete an apprenticeship or diploma as part of your CPD.

Have a willingness to complete training for all aspects of therapy.

Have excellent written and verbal communication skills with the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Our benefits include:



Funded CPD

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you

If this sounds like a role you would be interested in, click Apply to complete our one-page application and one of our dedicated recruiters will contact you to discuss further.





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

