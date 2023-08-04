Deputy Service Manager by Voyage Care

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply).

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply).

Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc.

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7.

Paid training, induction and funded nationally recognised qualifications.

We'll pay for your DBS checks.

Paid annual leave& pension scheme.

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones.

Long Service Award.

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000. (Terms and conditions apply).

Wagestream - giving you the flexibility to draw upon up to 40% of your pay, as it is earned.

We are looking for a dedicated and ambitious person to work at our Adult Residential service, Sanderling House in Formby. At our residential home in Formby, you will support adults with acquired brain injuries to promote independence and support them with rehabilitation to lead fulfilling lives, incorporating both therapy-based activities and social based activities.Overseeing the Senior Support team, ourwill closely support our Service Manager and are responsible for promoting, managing and coordinating care plans, and will play a central role in team leadership.You will be required to monitor senior support staff in effective record keeping and team management. Experience in a Deputy Manager role is preferred, requirements are (minimum) a level 2 qualification, but must be willing to complete a level 3, which can be provided by us. The Deputy Manager will have great attention to detail to oversee the daily recording of the service. From allocating shifts and training days to overseeing recruitment and induction, you will be central to service delivery and you'll take a hands-on approach to care management too.Having senior experience within a relevant care setting you'll be familiar with appropriate regulations and legislation, skilled in budgeting and administration, and you'll be ready for early responsibility. In return we'll support you to work towards a relevant Care and Management qualification.As well as a rewarding role, and working with a fun and supportive team, we offer an exciting range of benefits:







