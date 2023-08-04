Community Nurse by TFS Healthcare

Community Nurse

Richmond

£28 - £35 per hour

Are you a dedicated Community Nurse, seeking a new and rewarding role that allows you to choose when you work, whilst giving back to your local community?

TFS Healthcare are working with several neighbouring Trusts with an increasing demand for Community Nurses. This is a fantastic opportunity to challenge yourself with more autonomous working, whilst giving back to your local community and helping maintain patients; independence and freedom. You have the chance to meet and connect with a variety of patients and families and really diversify and build on your skill-set.

We are a multi-award-winning healthcare recruitment agency, most recently recognised by the HSJ Partnership awards as highly commended in the category of; Best Healthcare Provider Partnership with the NHS 2023. We value your hard work and will provide consistent recognition and support from our clinical led team. This is a unique opportunity to expand your skills and knowledge within an established Trust, with an agency that cares about you.

More benefits available to our Community Nurses:

Use of all your skills in a variety of settings

Varied role, you won't be working on the same ward everyday

Helping the NHS by freeing up beds in hospitals

Work with MDT's (CHC, OOH Dr's, social services, palliative care teams)

Option for flexible ad-hoc bookings or arrange shifts with block-bookings

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards, and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

24-hour service - with the ability to book shifts around the clock and in advance

Free uniform and other protective equipment supplied

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

What we need from you as a Community Nurse:

Minimum 12 months experience, including recently within the NHS

Full occupational health immunisation history

A current NMC pin

If you're not available for this opportunity as a Community Nurse, why not recommend a friend or colleague and earn £250 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&Cs apply)

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.