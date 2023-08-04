Registered Mental Health Nurse by TFS Healthcare

Registered Mental Health Nurse

Barking

£22 - £28 per hour

Are you a dedicated, experienced Registered Mental Health Nurse, seeking a new and rewarding opportunity, all with an agency that values you?

TFS Healthcare are working with several Trusts across the UK, with an increasing demand for Registered Mental Health Nurses, with knowledge and experience within an acute hospital setting. Working with TFS Healthcare, you'll be offered a host of benefits, along with unrivalled clinical support and full autonomy of your work-life balance.

We are a multi-award-winning healthcare recruitment agency, recently recognised by the HSJ Partnership Awards as highly commended, in the category of Best Healthcare Provider Partnership with the NHS. We specialise in offering medical professionals contract/block bookings, temporary and permanent positions. We value your hard work and will provide consistent recognition and support from our clinical led team. We have built and maintained excellent relationships with a variety of Trusts across the UK as well as private organisations. This is a unique opportunity to expand your skills and knowledge within an established Trust, with an agency that cares about you.

Brilliant benefits we can offer our Registered Mental Health Nurses:

Option for flexible ad-hoc bookings or arrange shifts with block-bookings

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards, and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

24-hour service - with the ability to book shifts around the clock and in advance

Free uniform and other protective equipment supplied

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

What we need from you as a Registered Mental Health Nurse:

Minimum 12 months experience, including recently within the NHS

Full occupational health immunisation history

A current NMC pin

If you're not available for this opportunity as a Registered Mental Health Nurse, why not recommend a friend or colleague and earn £250 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&Cs apply).

If you fit the above description or wish to discuss other opportunities with one of the UK's fastest growing agencies, please apply now or call for further information on 020 7407 1122, alternatively, email us on today!

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.