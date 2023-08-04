Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a Fantastic Nursery who are looking to employ a passionate Qualified Nursery Practitioner for their setting based in Cambridge. This setting provides a warm, welcoming, safe and stimulating environment for all children, along with an approach meaning that the range of experiences and opportunities for all children will help them to develop a range of skills and confidence.

Key Purposes and Responsibilities



To work as a key person, and member of the nursery team to provide safe, high-quality education and care for young children.

To have full regard to the requirements of the Statutory Guidance for the Early Years Foundation Stage.

Contribute towards an environment which safeguards children at all times.

To work within our Early Years Team, supporting the planning and implementation of activities with individual or groups of children; promoting effective teaching and learning.

To be part of our Early Years Team that provides a purposeful, stimulating environment rich in learning opportunities, both indoors and outdoors.

To establish positive and sensitive relationships with children

To be responsible for organising the environment inside and outside to ensure that resources and equipment are available and appropriate to meet the needs of the individual children in the group. These activities will take into account children’s abilities interests, language and cultural backgrounds.

Make regular observations of children to ascertain which activities are best suited to needs of individual children in the group.

Plan and participate in activities which develop each child in the group to her/his fullest potential.

To liaise closely with parents /carers, informing them about the nursery and its delivery of the EYFS, exchanging information about the children’s progress and encouraging parental involvement.

Cleaning and changing children as required.

To provide support for the children’s emotional and social needs by implementing the principles of our Promoting Positive Behaviour Policy and role modelling high standards in all aspects of their role and personal conduct.

To undertake any duties set to you by the Management Team that will assist in the day-to-day running of the Nursery.

Essential Requirements



Minimum full and relevant Level 2 or 3 Childcare Qualification

Excellent knowledge of EYFS Development Matters Curriculum

Experience of being a key person

An understanding of good childcare and early years education

Awareness of safeguarding/child protection and understanding of the importance of equal opportunities in the workplace

To display good communication skills orally and in writing

To be motivated to respond effectively to innovation within the nursery

To demonstrate good team working

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with career progression opportunities.

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today!

with your most up-to-date CV to register your details!