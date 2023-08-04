Deputy Nurse Manager by Nurse Seekers

Deputy Manager RGN

The Company

Nurse Seekers are extremely proud to be recruiting a fantastic Deputy Manager RGN for our client’s nursing home in Sutton. Our client provides dementia, residential, and nursing care for around 40 people in a lovely home from home environment.

About You

For this role my client is looking for a motivated individual with extensive clinical and leadership experience. You will be passionate about nursing, with a genuine drive to manage a team. You will be keen to develop your leadership skills and clinical knowledge, capable of building close relationships with residents and their families, and determined to drive continuous improvement.

The Role

To support the Home Manager with the management of the unit, with a particular emphasis on clinical nursing leadership, to ensure that an excellent standard of resident care is set, delivered and maintained at all times.

To have day to day responsibility for the management of your unit, allocate duties to all nursing and care staff.



To supervise and monitor care practices, to ensure the consistent provision of the highest quality of care to residents.

To support the Home Manager in the management of recruitment, retention and performance related issues.

To support the Home Manager in the management of budgets and resources including duty rotas and skill mix requirements.

Benefits

In return for your hard work as a Deputy Manager RGN you will receive a fantastic pay rate, generous holiday allowance, continued training throughout your employment, pensions scheme, free parking, free DBS, free uniform and above all the chance to work and progress for a forward-thinking company.

Apply

If this sounds like the perfect role for you then please get in touch on 01926 676369. Alternatively, please apply and one of our consultants will be in touch.