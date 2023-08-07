Senior Support Worker by Voyage Care

Role: Senior Support Worker



Hours: 37.5 per week



Location: Gloucester



Pay Rate: £13.12 per hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply



Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)



Role Overview:



As a Senior Support Worker at 46 London Road, you will work with people who have acquired brain injuries, to promote independence and support them to lead as fulfilling life as possible, incorporating both therapy-based activities and social based activities.



Overseeing Support Workers, our Senior Support Workers ensure the support teamwork in accordance with care plans for individuals with acquired brain injuries. You'll operate within the home and local community settings providing hands-on care to the people we support, so you can expect total involvement in everything we do.



Our Senior Support Workers will ideally have a Level 2 in Health & Social Care, sound experience of supporting people with varying care needs and are familiar with leading a team and managing responsibilities of the team's record keeping along with supervising the team on a daily basis and bi-monthly supervision. With a commitment to care and a passion for making a difference. In return, we offer all the training, benefits and options for career development you would expect from a leader in our field



Benefits:



These benefits include:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates of an additional £1 per hour

Pay increases between roles as part of our dedication to helping you reach your potential

Employee discount app - offering discounts at leading retail stores and leisure attractions

Funded Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers and restaurants

Enhanced family leave - so you can make the most of precious family moments

Supporting your wellbeing through access to a free 24/7 external counselling service

Access to external Wagestream app - allowing you to withdraw your pay as it's earnt

Paid training, induction and DBS checks - teaching you all the skills you need

Support for you to progress and develop by gaining funded qualifications

Pension scheme and life assurance policy - offering security for you and your loved ones

Long service awards - to reward loyalty and longevity with Voyage Care

Refer a friend bonuses - earn money for referring hard-working people like you





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

