Weekend Hospital Administrator - Wards & Reception by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Hospital Administrator | Administration | Customer Service | Southampton | Part Time, Permanent | 15 hours per week

Spire Southampton Hospital is looking to recruit an experienced Administrator to join our fantastic hospital. You will work on a rota covering hours between 7am & 9pm both days.

Working days/shifts - Saturday - working a 8 hour shift (½ hour unpaid lunchbreak) between the hours of 7am and 9pm Saturday and between the hours of 9am and 9pm Sunday (i.e. 7am-3pm/1pm/9pm or 9am-5pm/1pm-9pm Sunday).

Duties and responsibilities:

As a Hospital Administrator you will be responsible for providing high levels of customer service with patients, completing a range of administration duties. Your tasks will include operating the switchboard, admitting patients and updating records in line with GDPR requirements. There will also be plenty of adhoc administrative tasks.

Who we're looking for:

- Experience in a Customer Service role with strong administration skills

- Good computer literacy

- Full flexibility to work a range of times and days as part of our rota

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications