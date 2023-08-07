Hospital Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Booking Administrator | Administration | Southampton | Permanent | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | FullTime Permanent

Role purpose

Spire Southampton Hospital are looking for an experience Administrator to join their fantastic team.

The role will be to provide a quality professional and efficient service that supports the smooth running of the hospital administration departments. And to ensure an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, consultants and the hospital team.

Working hours and days - Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Accountabilities and Activities

- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

- To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to reception, wards, medical records and business admin in line with the ever changing business need

- To provide admin support as required to clinical, finance and sales team as required

- To provide admin support as required to support the management of Medical Records in accordance with Spire Policy, incorporating efficient filing processes, access to records and adherence to audit requirements

- To have responsibility for ensuring that the administration processes for providing consultants and staff with all relevant clinical correspondence and diagnostic results are delivered effectively and in a timely manner

- To ensure support is provided as required in administration duties that will ensure the management, delivery and billing of patient pathways pre and post consultation, by providing effective record keeping to ensure all patients are administered without delay and processed correctly.

1. To support an effective booking process in SAP/ Hospital Management System to process the completion of patient pathway from referral to discharge including any admin associated with referral management, waiting list management, pre-op and discharge

2. Undertake daily task lists for any administration department

Who we're looking for

- Maths and English or equivalent qualifications

- IT/Computer qualification or strong experience including MS office suites and databases

- Previous relevant experience in an administrative support role

- Experience of working independently and on own initiative

- Experience of working to deadlines

- Team working experience

- Experience in a customer facing role

- Strong verbal and written skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro-rata'd)

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications