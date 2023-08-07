Bank Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Administrator | Spire Methley Park Hospital | Methley, Leeds| Various Departments



Spire Methley Park Hospital are looking for an Administrator to join their Admin team on a flexible working basis as part of their Staffing Bank. This role would be covering in various departments of the hospital including medical records, bookings, reception, outpatients, etc.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties and Responsibilities

- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

- To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to reception, wards, medical records and business admin in line with the ever changing business need

- To provide admin support as required to clinical, finance and sales team as required

- To support an effective booking process in SAP/ Hospital Management System to process the completion of patient pathway from referral to discharge including any admin associated with referral management, waiting list management, pre-op and discharge

- Undertake daily task lists for any administration department

- Use of RIS and /or associated clinical systems



Who we're looking for

- Great customer service skills

- Previous experience in administration is highly desired

- Previous experience working in a clinical/hospital admin environment is highly desired

- IT literate and good telephone manner

- Flexible - this is a Bank role so flexibility for availability is essential

- Polite with an attention to detail

- A team player

- Strong computer skills

- Works well in a pressured environment



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.