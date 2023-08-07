Bank Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Administrator | Spire Methley Park Hospital | Methley, Leeds| Various Departments
Spire Methley Park Hospital are looking for an Administrator to join their Admin team on a flexible working basis as part of their Staffing Bank. This role would be covering in various departments of the hospital including medical records, bookings, reception, outpatients, etc.
This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers
- To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to reception, wards, medical records and business admin in line with the ever changing business need
- To provide admin support as required to clinical, finance and sales team as required
- To support an effective booking process in SAP/ Hospital Management System to process the completion of patient pathway from referral to discharge including any admin associated with referral management, waiting list management, pre-op and discharge
- Undertake daily task lists for any administration department
- Use of RIS and /or associated clinical systems
Who we're looking for
- Great customer service skills
- Previous experience in administration is highly desired
- Previous experience working in a clinical/hospital admin environment is highly desired
- IT literate and good telephone manner
- Flexible - this is a Bank role so flexibility for availability is essential
- Polite with an attention to detail
- A team player
- Strong computer skills
- Works well in a pressured environment
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.