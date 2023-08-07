Band 7 – 8b EPMA pharmacist’s by TFS Healthcare

EPMA Pharmacist

Manchester

£43 per hour

Are you a EPMA pharmacist, seeking a brand-new opportunity, where you can expand on your knowledge and skills, whilst earning market leading pay rates?

TFS Healthcare are seeking a pharmacist for a fantastic opportunity based in an amazing facility. Our client is seeking a knowledgeable and experienced EPMA Pharmacist for a role in Manchester.

This role will start Asap and will be an ongoing contract.

The team you will be working with are stable and well established, they are friendly and supportive and they recognsie the value that locums add.

Main duties and responsibilities

Working Pattern: 37.5

37.5 Shift Pattern: Monday to Friday 09:00 - 17:00

Monday to Friday 09:00 - 17:00 Specific Skills:

Some of the duties are:

Resolving customer issues and answer questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

Engage customers and patients by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Identify and implement innovative solutions for improved efficiencies and outcomes. Maintain records and reports related to pharmacy functions, volume and sales. Order all controlled medications. Perform routine duties in packaging, distribution and record keeping of pharmaceutical supplies. Responsible for all materials, tools and equipment within the department. Ensure the pharmacy operates in accordance with all regulations, company policies and standards



Fantastic benefits we can offer:

Market leading pay rates

Option for flexible or arrange shifts with long-term contracts in advance

Once your contract ends with a client, we can review and place you somewhere that suits your needs

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

What we require from you:

Must have minimum 3years UK experience

Experience working in an NHS Hospital is preferred

Ward experience desirable

Must have full right to work in the UK

