Cancer Unit Administrator (Part-time) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Hospital Administrator/Cancer Unit Admin | Administrration/Customer Service | 30 hours per week | Havant | Salary depending on experience | Full time and Permanent

Spire Portsmouth Hospital are looking for an experienced administrator to join our Oncology department. You will be responsible for:

- Supporting the Cancer Services team in the delivery of an effective SACT service.

- Promoting the delivery of excellent customer care at all times for all users of the department.

- Maximising revenue capture. Ensuring 100% utilisation of bed space Mon - Fri

- And effective management of bed allocation and Pre Authorisation for Cancer Patients in liaison with the nurse in charge.

Hours and Days - the role will be working 4 days per week, between Monday and Friday 8am-4pm

Duties and responsibilities:

- Daily management of cancer patients - this involves receiving booking forms

- Assess bookings liaise with clinical staff for bookings purposes

- Pre authorisation of each patient

- Keep departmental managers abreast of all actual/potential problems so appropriate remedial action can be taken.

- Effective and regular communication with staff regarding bed allocation and possible daily change

- Work with other departments to ensure:

1. That all patients, consultants and visitors are greeted in a courteous and efficient manner.

2. Work with all consultants ensuring admission requirements are met at all times.

3. Work with clinicians to manage discharge

- Management of medical records working with Medical records to ensure compliance with Single patient record

- Oversee cost-effective use and ordering of stationery.

- To ensure all duties are undertaken in conjunction with the Data Protection Act.

- To undertake and participate in training (in-house and external) as and when identified.

- Flex hours to meet the needs of the Cancer department over a Monday to Friday

Who we're looking for:

- Experience in a busy administration role is essential

- Good computer literacy and IT skills

- Someone with a strong attention to detail who can work accurately under pressure

- Be a great a communicator as the role involves plenty of stakeholder engagement

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications