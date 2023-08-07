Support Worker by Voyage Care

*Support Worker Opportunity!*



Service/Location: Haverfordwest



Pay rate: £11.02 per hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:

Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

About the Job



As a Support Worker at our Pembrokeshire DCA you will work with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities as well as mental health issues. Your aim is to promote their confidence and independence and support them to lead a fulfilling life. This will be incorporating in both therapy based activities and social based activities.



Throughout a typical day, you'll help the people we support with the everyday challenges of washing, dressing and eating. Crucially, enabling them to carry out tasks, chores and hobbies that most people take for granted but are really meaningful for your client. You'll be out and about, enjoying life together and no single day will be the same.



For Support Workers in this location, experience is desirable, however all of our staff will complete a full induction including one to one training and shadow shifts to give a deep understanding of the role while allowing you to get to know the people we support. This style of training allows the people we support get to know you and feel comfortable around you before you begin to support them.



Your Benefits :



We pay for the registration for Social Care Wales



As well as a rewarding role, and working with a fun and supportive team, we offer an exciting range of benefits:



Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Blue Light Card - hundreds of discounts at high street retailers, restaurants etc

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

Paid training, induction and funded nationally recognised qualifications

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave& pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long Service Award

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000. (Terms and conditions apply).





The individuals we support enjoy a lot of community access, so confidence in lone working is essential. We are therefore looking for Support Workers with previous experience who can hit the ground running. However we will still provide a full training programme that is specific to the needs of the individuals we support.



You'll join the team working on a rota that includes early, late, weekend, night and Bank Holiday shifts.



This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



Click Apply to complete our one page application. All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

