Porter (Part time to include weekends) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Porter | Facilities | £10.50 per hour plus enhancements | Horley| Part-Time - including weekends

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Porter to join our team, on a Part-Time basis with shifts allocated over a 7 day per week rota. You will be part of a team that prides itself on providing exemplary service to our Patients, Visitors and Colleagues at all times;

Spire Gatwick Park is a modern and immaculate hospital with a full multidisciplinary medical team onsite. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, cardiology and general surgery all delivered through our expert and caring clinical team. T

Duties and responsibilities:

With a strong focus on Customer Service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital.

You will be responsible for driving between sites and therefore must have a Full, Clean UK Driving license

Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties such as managing incoming and outgoing post and deliveries, all waste collection and disposal (including clinical)

You will also be responsible for the movement of all goods and equipment when required and any additional tasks as requested.

Who we're looking for:

This role will involve a high volume of manual handling.

Whilst no experience is required, we are looking for people happy to help and with a friendly demeanour as sometimes patients will need a little extra reassurance and a friendly face whilst being escorted to surgery.

Experience in a similar role in another Hospital or in Removals would be great although not essential as full training will be given

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people