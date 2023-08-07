Clinical Pharmacist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Clinical Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Gatwick Park | Horley | Competitive salary dependant on experience | Permanent | Full time |

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their dynamic and forward thinking team on a full time basis.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital is just a few miles away from Gatwick Airport. Central London and Victoria station are a 30 minute train ride away. The Hospital consists of 2 Outpatient areas,2 ward areas with 29 single rooms, a 2 bedded emergency recovery unit with a 16 bedded day care unit and five single rooms. There are also 3 Operating theatres - 2 with laminar flow and an endoscopy suite.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements

To provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines

To advise the hospital and its departments on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards

To promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

Who we're looking for

Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

Must be a team player whilst also being able to work autonomously providing exemplary patient care

Previous hospital experience is desirable but not essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata for part time role)

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 38 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci on or 07548 766794.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.