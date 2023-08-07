SSD Supervisor by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Sterile Services Technician Supervisor| Theatres | Competitive salary dependant on experience | Full time hours | Horley

Spire Gatwick Park are looking for an enthusiastic Sterile Services Supervisor to join or friendly Theatre Team on a full time basis. This is your chance to join one of the UKs leading healthcare providers and be part of a team that provides exemplary care to our patients.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital is just a few miles away from Gatwick Airport. Central London and Victoria station are a 30 minute train ride away. The Hospital consists of two outpatient areas and a Bupa Health Assessment centre. There are two ward areas with 29 single rooms, a two bedded emergency recovery unit with a sixteen bedded day care unit, and five single rooms. There are three operating theatres, two with laminar flow.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be part of the team responsible for providing an exemplary instrument sterilisation service for our Theatre and Endoscopy equipment. This will include loading often heavy sets of instrumentation into the washing machine through to reassembly and packaging in time for the next procedure. As Supervisor you will also manage the daily meetings, take responsibility for loan equipment and allocate tasks as required.

Who we're looking for

You will have previous experience of working in a Healthcare environment

Previous Sterile Services experience is essential

You will have excellent communication skills

Management or team leader experience required

You will be able to work as part of a successful team as well as work autonomously

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

* 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

* Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

* 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

* Free Bupa wellness screening

* Private medical insurance

* Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci on or 07548 766794.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications