Senior Maintenance Operative by Voyage Care

The Senior Maintenance Operative will be a multi-skilled all-rounder who has a varied role, in our care homes and supported living locations, supporting the regional Property Manager who they report into. The Senior Maintenance Operative will be responsible for overseeing repair and maintenance activities and personnel, leading a small team, within a geographical region to maintain a high-quality, compliant, and safe property estate. The Senior Maintenance Operative will ensure the local maintenance team delivers planned preventative maintenance and reactive repairs; ensuring that compliance standards are achieved, the agreed level of service is provided, and that the environment meets the needs of the people we support and our colleagues.



The Property team manage all aspects of property management from scheduled and remedial tasks to reactive and planned maintenance through to management of refurbishments, remodeling and extensions of properties.



The Senior Maintenance Operative will:



support the Property Manager with delivery of the regional property strategy, pipeline management, budget control and implementing best practice property management processes.

implement and manage the agreed regional planned preventative maintenance (PPM) plan as well as overseeing reactive repairs.

build and sustain excellent customer relations with the relevant internal Operational teams. Attend regular face-to-face meetings. Take responsibility for local service delivery issues and escalations, provide regular reporting, updates on action plans and resolve priority issues in a timely manner.

manage the regional maintenance operatives and work closely with the central support functions including but not limited to the Property Support team, Health and Safety and Procurement team.

support the Property Manager with audit/ oversight of the performance of regional maintenance contracts for urgent and non-urgent maintenance works.

ensure value for money is achieved by ensuring the maintenance team are responsive and proactive in keeping the environments to the agreed standard, minimising the need for reactive maintenance or input from external contractors

have deep technical and practical knowledge, ideally across a range of trades/ disciplines.

have an excellent balance of communication and practical skills. You will collaborate effectively, will build, and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders and will learn from feedback.

manage multiple tasks/ deadlines and prioritise accordingly and be methodical, with exceptional attention to detail.

use company IT systems to record and review work undertaken, ensuring tasks are undertaken within agreed SLAs, and record related expenditure.







The Property team contributes towards the achievement of Voyage Care's purpose of delivering great care and support by ensuring that all property works are delivered in accordance with our policies and procedures, on time, within budget and maximising value for money whilst providing a first-class, customer focused service.



The Senior Maintenance Operative will:



be accountable for undertaking maintenance activities in the assigned locations to ensure safe, compliant, and attractive home environments for the people we support and workplaces for our colleagues and compliance with statutory regulations together with any other regulatory requirements.

lead, motivate and develop a multi-site regional maintenance team to deliver agreed KPIs, ensuring the Property team continue to provide great service to both internal and external customers by being responsive, proactive and by putting our ETHOS values into action.

promote a positive team culture of continuous improvement and high performance based on stakeholder and customer feedback.

ensure high standards of workmanship for all maintenance and repairs.

inform the Property Manager of any issues arising from the review of the environment or during routine service visits that require support from a contractor

support the Property Manager to oversee the contractual performance and management of our regional contractors and suppliers.

liaise with the maintenance team daily to ensure all planned and reactive maintenance tasks are effectively planned and commitments are adhered to.

check tasks, VPS entries, expenses, leave requests etc completed by the Maintenance Operatives to ensure their performance targets are met. Identify any training and development required.

ensure that wastage is limited, van stock is maintained, value for money is obtained and tasks/time are effectively managed.

The post holder will be expected to:

