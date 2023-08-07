Internal Care Trainer by Voyage Care

Voyage Care supports people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and other complex needs in a range of settings across the UK.



We are looking for a trainer to join our team at the NLDC to deliver face to face training in the Midlands area and to participate in the delivery of training across the Voyage Care Group utilising various methods of delivery including remote delivery via Microsoft Teams. The trainer will be responsible for ensuring all employees are trained in line with legislation, contractual agreements, Policy and Procedure and individual need.

The trainer will be able to work within a team and on their own initiative delivering training and developing bespoke training packages in line with the needs of the business and the people we support.



If you are a highly motivated confident person with a good understanding of the delivery of care training requirements, this could be the role for you!



In order to fulfil this position you will deliver mandatory training within the organisation, as well as courses which meet changing business requirements. You will need to support and contribute to training initiatives, including the drive to further improve quality and compliance standards.





Education/Qualification:



- Good general level of education including English and Maths to GCSE standard

- Level 3 Award in Education & Training, PTLLS, Cert Ed, or equivalent.



Skills/Abilities:



Organisational skills

- Analytical skills

- Management skills

- Computer literate including word processing, PowerPoint and Excel



Experience:



- Developed and delivered training for employees at various levels

- Evaluation and assessment of training



It's is essential that you have previous experience of delivering training in Health and Social Care, an appreciation of a full range of care settings and a good working knowledge of regulatory requirements and legislation.



In return we offer a competitive package. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team. So make a great career move.



We are an equal opportunities employer.

