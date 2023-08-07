Bank Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Physiotherapist | Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital | Anlaby, Hull | Various Shifts



Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital are looking to recruit a Bank Physiotherapist to join their fantastic and dedicated team and are open to hearing from experienced and dedicated Physiotherapists with outpatients and/or inpatients experience.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties and responsibilities

- To provide a high standard of specialist hand therapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to patients within the physiotherapy department

- Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the therapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.



Who we're looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent

- HCPC registered

- At least 3 years' post graduate experience

- Experience of assessing, diagnosing and treating specialist cases is highly desired

- Experience in an outpatients and/or inpatients setting

- Flexible



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.