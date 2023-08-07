Bank Physiotherapy Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Physiotherapy Assistant | Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital | Anlaby, Hull
Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual to join their Bank as a Bank Physiotherapy Assistant to support the Physiotherapy department.
This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Assisting Registered Physio's on the ward and in clinics
- Provide a high level of customer service to all patients, consultants and hospital teams
- Maintain an efficient bookings system for all physiotherapy patients, using a computerised system
- Stock Replenishment
- Assess the health and wellbeing needs of people whose needs are relatively stable and consistent
- Help to maintain high standards of cleanliness in the Physio department
- Support administrative team
Who we're looking for:
- Caring and emphatic nature
- Previous experience of working in the healthcare sector would advantageous in a healthcare assistant or equivalent capacity
- Good administrative skills and a passion for customer service
- The ability to multi-task and prioritise multiple workloads
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.