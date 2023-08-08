Operating department anaesthetic/recovery by Spire Healthcare Ltd

ODP/Anaesthetic/Recovery Practitioner

ODP | Theatre Practitioner | Per-operative Practitioner | Anaesthetics and/or Recovery Practitioner | Theatres | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Brentwood | Full time or Part time | Newly qualified candidates considered | £3000 Joining Bonus

Spire Hartswood Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an ODP-Anaesthetics and/or Recovery Practitioner to join their team on a Full or Part-time basis.

We are pleased to be offering a £3000 joining bonus for eligible direct applications received before the 31st August 2023 (T's & C's apply).

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.



Duties and responsibilities:

You will be required to provide exemplary patient care carrying out anaesthetic and recovery duties in a theatre setting.

Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Promoting best practise and contributing towards quality improvements

Who we're looking for:

You must be a qualified Nurse or ODP with experience in anaesthetics or recovery

You hold a valid NMC or HCPC pin with no conditions or restrictions

Newly Qualified candidates considered

Be able to build and hold relationships with consultants

Excellent communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact or call 07850 725333.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.