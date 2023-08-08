Home Care Assistant by Nurse Seekers

Are you looking for a new and exciting role within a leading healthcare provider?

Location: Abingdon

Days & Weekends available

Working hours: Full time, Part time.

Company car

Free food while on shift

Career progression opportunities

We are actively looking to recruit home care assistants and join our fantastic team in and around Abingdon. This is a hugely rewarding role that offers flexible hours, career progression and great benefits whilst having the opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives.

You will be fully supported and no experience is required has full training is provided however it would be great if you have prior experience.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:



Full UK Driving License

Be reliable and trustworthy

Be able to work on your own initiative.

Previous experience is preferred but not essential.

Be willing to participate in basic training such as care certificate, first aid, DBS.

If this sounds like the perfect role for you then please get in touch, we would love to hear from you.



Nurse Seekers are always seeking care assistants for posts all over the UK. If you are currently seeking a post as a care assistant or support worker in any other capacity, then please send your CV to us along with your requirements and we will endeavor to find the right position for you.