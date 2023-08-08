Outpatient Children & Young Persons Lead (CYP) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatient Children and Young Person's Lead

Children & Young Persons | CYP | Outpatients | Safeguarding | Southend | Permanent | 30 hours per week | Band 6 equivalent

Spire Wellesley Hospital has a fantastic opportunity for an experienced Outpatient Children & Young Persons (CYP) Lead to join our dynamic and forward thinking team. Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment. You will benefit from our fully funded training programs and excellent IPC support. This is a part time role, working 30 hours per week.

Spire Wellesley Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Duties and responsibilities:

As our Outpatient Children & Young Persons (CYP) Lead you will play an important role in the service we provide. Responsible for the delivery of the Paediatric strategy you will support our Director of Clinical Services and be responsible for safeguarding children and young persons within the hospital. This will include acting as a senior resource for advice and support, developing the practice in addressing children's health and well being and line management of our Paediatric Nurse.

Who we're looking for:

You will need to have experience working as a Senior/Sister within Paediatrics

Ideally have Outpatient experience.

Level 4 Safeguarding is a key requirement

Have a real passion for care and the support you provide

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.