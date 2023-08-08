Theatre Practitioner - Anaesthetics by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Practitioner | Theatres | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Warrington | Full or Part Time | Fully Funded Training Programs

Spire Cheshire are now recruiting an Anaesthetics Theatre Practitioner to join their warm and friendly team on a full or part time basis. This a fantastic opportunity to work within a multi skilled team with state of the art equipment. We are focused of training and development and offer fully funded training courses such as ALS. This role would also give you an opportunity to work within Scrub as a dual role if this is something you would be interested in.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Duties and responsibilities

The successful ODP or Nurse will prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. You will run a theatre list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience) and perform anaesthetic duties. You will have the opportunity to develop your skills as the unit performs various surgical procedures ranging from General Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT, Plastics and Ophthalmic.

.Who we're looking for

Qualified ODP/Nurse with an Anaesthetic Module

Ideally will have scrub experience or willing to learn

NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving at

or 07710 855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications