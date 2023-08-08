Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner - Part Time by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner | Theatres | Band 5/6 depending on experience | Warrington | 24 hours pw

Spire Cheshire are now recruiting for an Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner to join their warm and friendly team on a part time basis working 2 x long shifts per week, 24 hours per week.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures. There will be focus on orthpadiecs but will also include ENT, neurological, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.

You will be required to support the senior staff ensuring high standards of effective care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre suite, whilst maintaining communication within the team

You will also need to prepare an operating theatre for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

You will be required to perform scrub duties

.Who we're looking for

Qualified ODP or Nurse

Experience in Orthopaedic Scrub

NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package, which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving at or call 07710 855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications