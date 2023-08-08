Orthopaedic Scrub Theatre Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner | Orthopaedics | Theatre Department | Band 6 | Reading | Full Time

Spire Dunedin Hospital is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner to join our high performing Theatre Team, this is an opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level. We are also happy to look at candidates who are looking to work within a theatre environment where we can train and develop you to become a scrub practitioner.

Spire Dunedin Hospital has been serving the Reading community for over 100 years, as a first-class medical facility. Based in the heart of Reading, the hospital has two theatres, three recovery bays and an endoscopy suite.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Plan, delivery and evaluate care to meet patient's health and wellbeing.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

- Promotes best practice in health and safety and security

- Maintaining and developing services.

- Contribute to quality improvement

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

- Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

- Airway management

- Delivering excellent patient care

- Preparation of operating theatre /anaesthetic room





Who we're looking for:

- NMC/HCPC registration - no restriction on registration

- Major and minor orthopaedic experience required

- Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

- Demonstrate principles of accountable practice

- Possess Equipment and Medical Devices Competences



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 40 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885 706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



