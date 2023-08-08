Pharmacy Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pharmacy Assistant | Pharmacy | Part time - 26 hours | Fylde Coast | Permanent

Spire Fylde Coast are now recruiting a Pharmacy Assistant to join their warm and friendly team. You will primarily be responsible for Stock management with some dispensing duties. The role is working 26 hours per week, you will need to flexible to cover shifts Monday - Saturday.

Providing stock supply services across all clinical departments

Ensure medicines are stored correctly according to the manufacturer recommendations. Assist with the control and monitoring of medicines stored in the pharmacy. Ensure stock rotation and the identification of short dated and expired medicines.

Maintain records of the purchase, storage and supply of medicines in compliance with legal and professional requirements and in accordance with Spire Healthcare policies and procedures.

Receive medicines and check against the order correctly identifying any errors, taking the appropriate action

Sourcing products, liaising with other departments, hospitals and wholesalers

Accurately dispense medicines for patients according to their prescription, ensuring each is checked by a pharmacist

Communicate effectively to ensure others can carry out their work efficiently.

This role will involve some manual handling



Positive, can do attitude

Scottish/National Vocational Qualification (S/NVQ) Level 2 in Pharmacy Services

Experience in hospital or community pharmacy

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.04.09.2023. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710 855095