Pharmacy Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd
25 days agoPosted date
25 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Pharmacy Assistant | Pharmacy | Part time - 26 hours | Fylde Coast | Permanent
Spire Fylde Coast are now recruiting a Pharmacy Assistant to join their warm and friendly team. You will primarily be responsible for Stock management with some dispensing duties. The role is working 26 hours per week, you will need to flexible to cover shifts Monday - Saturday.
Duties and responsibilities
- Providing stock supply services across all clinical departments
- Ensure medicines are stored correctly according to the manufacturer recommendations. Assist with the control and monitoring of medicines stored in the pharmacy. Ensure stock rotation and the identification of short dated and expired medicines.
- Maintain records of the purchase, storage and supply of medicines in compliance with legal and professional requirements and in accordance with Spire Healthcare policies and procedures.
- Receive medicines and check against the order correctly identifying any errors, taking the appropriate action
- Sourcing products, liaising with other departments, hospitals and wholesalers
- Accurately dispense medicines for patients according to their prescription, ensuring each is checked by a pharmacist
- Communicate effectively to ensure others can carry out their work efficiently.
- This role will involve some manual handling
Who we're looking for
- Positive, can do attitude
- Scottish/National Vocational Qualification (S/NVQ) Level 2 in Pharmacy Services
- Experience in hospital or community pharmacy
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits;
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: 04.09.2023. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710 855095
JOB SUMMARY
Pharmacy Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Blackpool
25 days ago
No experience / No degree
Part-time