Paediatric Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Paediatric Staff Nurse | Surgical Wards | Band 5 | Manchester | Full Time | Outstanding CQC rating

Due to expansion, Spire Manchester are now recruiting an experienced Paediatric Nurse to join their small but friendly team

Spire Manchester Hospital is a new, £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering you the opportunity to work across a wide variety of specialisms. You will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and progressive environment. The Manchester team currently consists of over 500 colleagues and we are rapidly expanding as we increase the scope of services we provide across our experienced and dynamic teams.

Duties and responsibilities

- Delivering excellent post-surgical care to paediatric patients

- Assisting in clinics, minor operations and recovery

- Assist in the delivery of family centred care to meet the health and wellbeing needs of patients.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promotes best Practise in Health and Safety, security, and safeguarding the welfare of children.

.Who we're looking for

- Be NMC registered Nurse with a Children's qualification - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Previous experience within a surgical/acute setting

- Have an ability to transfer skills through a variety of clinical areas

- Flexible approach to working patterns

- Continuing professional development with portfolio

- NMC code of professional conduct

- Effective communication and interpersonal skills

- Ability to change and adapt to service needs

- Team focused

- Reliable adaptable and dependable

- Ability to demonstrate the compassionate values and behaviours needed for dignified care

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



