Pharmacist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pharmacist- Oncology or Clinical

Oncology or Clinical Pharmacist | Slough | Band 6/7 equivalent | Monday to Friday and 1 Saturday per month | Further training and progression opportunities | £3,000 Joining Bonus (subject to T&C)

Spire Thames Valley Hospital has an exciting full time opportunity, which is open to an either Oncology or Clinical Pharmacists. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

Our Pharmacists are not solely pharmacy based so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.

Spire Thames Valley located in Slough provides the highest standard of private healthcare to patients from Berkshire and the surrounding areas. The hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite. We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare. This means ongoing investment in our facilities and introducing new services, so our patients can have up-to-date treatment and care in a clean, comfortable environment.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for the provision of



Chemotherapy treatment



- Assess the health and well-being of patients whose needs may be complex and changing



within the context of their medicines



- Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for assessment of patients with the clinical



team, with specific reference to the patient's pharmaceutical needs and oncology medication



- Plan, deliver and evaluate pharmaceutical care to meet patient's health and wellbeing needs

- Responding to clinical and non-clinical queries

Who we're looking for:

- Degree or its equivalent in Pharmacy

- Current GPhC registration with no restriction on practice

- Must have at least 1 year oncology or acute hospital experience

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Lawless on

