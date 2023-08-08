Theatre Practitioner - Orthopaedic Scrub by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Practitioner - Orthopaedic Scrub | Theatres | Band 5/6 Equivalent | Full Time | Liverpool | Up to £1000 Joining Bonus Offered



Spire Liverpool has an exciting opportunity for an Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner to join our warm and friendly team. We are looking to develop our theatre service by investing in our orthopaedic scrub team. As a scrub practitioner in our theatre complex you will predominantly be working with our leading surgeons but sometime within our other specialities will be required.



Spire Liverpool offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across the Liverpool City Region. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

Spire Liverpool has 4 Theatres, 3 laminar flow and a minor ops/endoscopy unit, a 36 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT.



Duties and responsibilities

- Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism.

- You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.



Who we're looking for

- Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

- At minimum of 2 years general scrub experience.

- Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on or 07850735207



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

