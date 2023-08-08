Receptionist Bank by Future Care Group

For Employers
Receptionist Bank

Albany Lodge, CR0 2BZ

Annual Leave Cover 8am to 2pm or 2pm to 8pm

Pay rate - £11.40 per hour

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

If you are able to work under instructions and guidance in order to provide a high standard of customer service and you enjoy being part of a team, we would like to hear from you. Right now, we have an exciting opportunity for a Receptionist Bank.

The position of Bank Receptionist has become available at Albany Lodge in Croydon

Key job responsibilities:

  • Reception service to visitors and enquiries to the home.
  • Related administration and other customer assistance.
  • Answering calls and directing the call to the relevant person or department.
  • Communication with GPs and hospitals.
  • Deliveries to the home.
  • Communication with relatives.

Rewards and Benefits:

  • Working with the most up to date state of the art /care home technologies
  • Employee Assistance Programme
  • Free onsite parking
  • Close to transport links
  • Friendly team and supportive Manager
  • Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.
  • Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
  • Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
  • Great opportunities for promotion
  • Free Hot Meal on duty



The ideal candidate will have

  • Relevant experience in addition to an empathy with the elderly
  • Effective communication skills
  • A confident telephone manner
  • Ability to promote the Home is an essential requirement
