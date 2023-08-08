Receptionist Bank by Future Care Group

Receptionist Bank



Albany Lodge, CR0 2BZ



Annual Leave Cover 8am to 2pm or 2pm to 8pm



Pay rate - £11.40 per hour



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



If you are able to work under instructions and guidance in order to provide a high standard of customer service and you enjoy being part of a team, we would like to hear from you. Right now, we have an exciting opportunity for a Receptionist Bank.



The position of Bank Receptionist has become available at Albany Lodge in Croydon



Key job responsibilities:



Reception service to visitors and enquiries to the home.

Related administration and other customer assistance.

Answering calls and directing the call to the relevant person or department.

Communication with GPs and hospitals.

Deliveries to the home.

Communication with relatives.

Rewards and Benefits:



Working with the most up to date state of the art /care home technologies

Employee Assistance Programme

Free onsite parking

Close to transport links

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion

Free Hot Meal on duty





The ideal candidate will have

