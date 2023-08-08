Operating Department Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Anaesthetic & Recovery Practitioner | Band 5/6 depending on experience| Regency - Macclesfield | Permanent - | Excellent development opportunities

Spire Regency are now recruiting an Anaesthetic & Recovery Practitioner to join their warm and friendly team.

The Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, Cheshire opened in 1991 and has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite. We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures across a range of specialist fields like orthopaedics, cosmetics and general surgery -all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Situated off the A537 just outside Macclesfield town centre, we're a first choice hospital for patients in Cheshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester.

We have a breast cancer support group and the hospital is accredited by BUPA as a centre of excellence for breast cancer, colon cancer and bowel cancer services and a BUPA approved diagnostic service for gynaecological cancers.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including General, Thoracic, Spinal, Neurological, Orthopaedic, Laparoscopic, Ophthalmic, gynaecology and Urology.

- Prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

- Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way

- Run a theatre list without supervision

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organize data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others

- You will also develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security and infection control, lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

Who we're looking for:

- You will be a HCPC registered Operating Department Practitioner or an NMC registered Nurse with an Anaesthetic module.

- Ideally you will have ALS or ILS however training & courses can be offered.

- Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care.

- Able to work across a multi-Disciplinary team

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Colleague recognition - Inspire people awards

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Spire Share Save scheme

- Free Parking

- Subsidized canteen

- Uniform/clogs provided



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker at or call 07525887973

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

