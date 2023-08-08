Bank Theatre Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Theatre Practitioner | Anaesthetics | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Southend

Spire Wellesley East Hospital is looking for a highly motivated OPD or Nurse to join our high performing Theatre Team, with a focus on Anaesthetics on a bank/temporary basis. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.

Duties and responsibilities

The successful Operating Department Practitioner or Nurse will prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. You will run a theatre list without supervision and perform anaesthetic and recovery duties. You will have the opportunity to develop your skills as the unit performs various surgical procedures ranging from General Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT and Plastics.

Who we're looking for

You will be a qualified Nurse or ODP with a valid pin with no restrictions or conditions

You will have well rounded experience in different specialities across Anaesthetics, Scrub or Recovery

You will hold the national bespoke anaesthetics qualification

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications